The Gibraltar Government has issued a weather warning for gale force winds on Wednesday.

The advisory warns of gale force winds from 5pm to 10pm on January 29, which may make travel conditions difficult and cause some flying debris.

“The south-westerly wind may strengthen for a time to mean 25-30KT (46-56 km/h) with gusts of 40-45KT (74-83 km/h) possible during the validity of this weather advisory,” the warning said.