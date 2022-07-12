Weekend Rock fire was accidental

A fire in the Upper Rock Nature Reserve on Saturday afternoon started accidentally, the Royal Gibraltar Police said.

A member of the public called the RGP’s Control Room to report that there was smoke coming from the area of Bruce’s Farm at around 5.45pm.

Three appliances from the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service and the Royal Gibraltar Police were deployed to the area.

Within 45 minutes, firefighters confirmed that the fire was contained.

“We would like to reassure the public that there is no suspected foul play in relation to this afternoon’s fire in the Upper Rock,” a RGP spokesman said on Saturday.

“We’d like to thank the member of the public for reporting the fire and our colleagues in the GFRS for their prompt action, which has helped avert a major incident this afternoon.”