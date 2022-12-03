Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Opinion & Analysis

Welcoming old age with the ‘same force and enthusiasm’ for life and art as ever

By Alice Mascarenhas
3rd December 2022

Even now as she prepares to turn 80 this Christmas (on Boxing Day) Bathsheba Peralta still finds excitement when splashing oil paint on a canvas – she remains passionate about her art and creates new works almost every day. Bathsheba is the last of the Serfaty sisters to feature on these pages. To sit at...

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

