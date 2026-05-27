Wellington Boxing Club launches WBC Future Champions Programme

Wellington Boxing Club has officially launched its new WBC Future Champions Programme, an initiative designed to provide young people across Gibraltar with a positive space to train, build confidence and develop healthy habits through boxing.

“Open to both boys and girls, the programme focuses on far more than sport. It provides a structured environment where young people can improve their physical fitness, step away from screens, build friendships and develop discipline, resilience and self-belief,” a spokesperson explained.

The club, which has grown rapidly in recent years since it was first established, has added a new ambience to Wellington Front and has been playing a key role in the transformation of boxing across Gibraltar. Its youth development programme has been one of the key areas of focus and has contributed to the club’s growing popularity in recent years.

The recent success of brothers Kriss Montegriffo and Even Montegriffo in the ring has further increased the club’s appeal, building on the already well-established roots of boxing within the community.

The new WBC Future Champions Programme initiative is understood to build on that tradition by placing youth development at its heart.

Kriss Montegriffo, founder of Wellington Boxing Club and a champion boxer, said:

“The aim of the WBC Future Champions Programme is simple. We want to give young people a safe and welcoming place to train, grow in confidence, and learn skills that stay with them for life. Boxing teaches discipline and respect, but it also builds friendships and a strong sense of community.”

The initiative is fully supported by Masbro Insurance Brokers as part of its ongoing commitment to grassroots sport and youth development in Gibraltar. Managing Director James Andlaw said the company was proud to support the programme, highlighting the importance of initiatives which provide young people with structure, purpose and positive role models within the community.

The programme is now welcoming new participants, with sessions designed to suit different age groups and abilities.