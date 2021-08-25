Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 25th Aug, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Photo: PA Wire/Simon Dawson

By Reuters
25th August 2021

Australia urges states to stick to reopening plans
Australia's federal government warned state leaders on Wednesday that emergency economic support may be withdrawn on reaching a Covid-19 vaccination rate of 70% to 80%, even if individual states and territories stick with border controls.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg urged states and territories to adhere to a four-stage national re-opening plan agreed last month, as some have suggested delays given persistently high new daily case numbers in the largest city, Sydney.

The plan announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison last month widens freedoms and special rights for the inoculated when the level of 70% of adults is reached. At 80%, the international border will gradually be reopened. About 31% of Australians older than 16 have been fully vaccinated while 54% have got at least one dose.

Japan set to expand state of emergency
Japan is set to expand a state of emergency to eight more prefectures, taking the total to 21, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of coronavirus countermeasures said on Wednesday, as a surge in Covid-19 cases overwhelms its hospitals. Nishimura said the expansion, which would cover almost half the country's 47 prefectures, was approved by a panel of external experts and is expected to be formally approved at a government task force meeting later on Wednesday.

Months of emergency curbs in the capital, Tokyo, and surrounding areas have failed to reverse a surge in infections as citizens grow weary of life under restrictions and many companies ignore repeated requests to promote work-from-home. Japan's case fatality rate stands at about 1.2%, compared with 1.7% in the United States and 2.0% in Britain.

U.S. could control Covid by spring 2022 if more people get shots -Fauci
The United States could get Covid-19 under control by early next year if vaccinations ramp up, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday, one day after Pfizer won fuller FDA approval for its shot, with more potential approvals coming in the weeks ahead.

The average number of deaths from Covid-19 has risen by 23% over the previous seven-day period, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said during a Tuesday press call. The United States is now averaging 1,000 Covid deaths a day and over 150,000 new cases, according to a Reuters tally.

U.S. data show rising 'breakthrough' infections among fully vaccinated
Some 25% of SARS-CoV-2 infections among Los Angeles County residents occurred in fully vaccinated residents from May through July 25, a period that includes the impact of the highly transmissible Delta variant, U.S. officials reported on Tuesday. The data, published in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's weekly report on death and disease, shows an increase in so-called "breakthrough" infections among fully vaccinated individuals.

The vaccines did, however, protect individuals from more severe cases. According to the study, 3.2% of fully vaccinated individuals who were infected with the virus were hospitalized compared to 7.5% of unvaccinated people.

U.S. vaccine approval is 'seismic' shift for legality of mandates, experts say
Formal U.S approval of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE Covid-19 vaccine will make it nearly impossible to successfully challenge mandates by employers, legal experts said.

Legal experts said challenges to vaccine mandates will almost certainly persist, particularly against public employers or public universities and colleges, which involve allegations of governments infringing on an individual's Constitutional rights. That argument does not apply to private employers. But as long as the government is requiring the vaccine as a condition of employment or education, legal experts said those will be difficult cases to make.

Most Read

Local News

Two rescued after drugs chase at sea ends in search operation

Tue 24th Aug, 2021

Local News

Caleta Hotel to close in December as Callaghan family eyes Hilton project

Mon 23rd Aug, 2021

Local News

ESG outlines concerns for proposed £1m hotel in Upper Rock Nature Reserve

Tue 24th Aug, 2021

Brexit

Frontex chief says EU border agency would be ‘honoured’ to play role in Rock’s post-Brexit future

Sun 22nd Aug, 2021

Local News

Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas visit Gibraltar

Tue 17th Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th August 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards share poignant tributes to Charlie Watts

25th August 2021

Features
Danza Academy host summer dance classes

24th August 2021

Features
How to make ordinary and frankly boring household chores quicker and easier

24th August 2021

Features
How to create memories pots with plants to spark thoughts of your happiest times

24th August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021