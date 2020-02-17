What’s on at this year’s Youth Arts Jamboree
The third annual Youth Arts Jamboree launches today with around 20 events for youngsters between the ages of two to 25 years. The event is organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services with Davina Barbara and Monica Stevens at the helm. This year’s programme offers specific workshops for young people in a variety of disciplines, from creative...
