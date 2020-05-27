Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 27th May, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

WHO warns of ‘second peak’ in areas where Covid-19 declining

By Reuters
27th May 2020

Countries where coronavirus infections are declining could still face an "immediate second peak" if they let up too soon on measures to halt the outbreak, the World Health Organization said this week.

The world is still in the middle of the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak, WHO emergencies head Dr Mike Ryan told an online briefing, noting that while cases are declining in many countries they are still increasing in Central and South America, South Asia and Africa.

Dr Ryan said epidemics often come in waves, which means that outbreaks could come back later this year in places where the first wave has subsided. There was also a chance that infection rates could rise again more quickly if measures to halt the first wave were lifted too soon.

"When we speak about a second wave classically what we often mean is there will be a first wave of the disease by itself, and then it recurs months later. And that may be a reality for many countries in a number of months' time," Dr Ryan said.

"But we need also to be cognisant of the fact that the disease can jump up at any time. We cannot make assumptions that just because the disease is on the way down now it is going to keep going down and we are get a number of months to get ready for a second wave. We may get a second peak in this wave."

He said countries in Europe and North America should "continue to put in place the public health and social measures, the surveillance measures, the testing measures and a comprehensive strategy to ensure that we continue on a downwards trajectory and we don't have an immediate second peak."

Many European countries and U.S. states have taken steps in recent weeks to lift lockdown measures that curbed the spread of the disease but caused severe harm to economies. (Reuters)

Most Read

Local News

Four frontier workers among latest positive cases detected in Gibraltar

Tue 26th May, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Police break up nighttime gathering of over 300 people in Little Bay

Sat 23rd May, 2020

Local News

More Gibraltar residents repatriated from Morocco

Sun 24th May, 2020

Local News

Govt moves to regulate scooters

Tue 26th May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th May 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Kristel Turner scoops top prize in virtual Spring Visual Arts Competition

27th May 2020

Local News
Govt announces new Coaling Island ‘pay and display’ parking zone

27th May 2020

Local News
Spanish Foreign Minister’s ‘throwaway’ remark raises hackles in Gibraltar

27th May 2020

Local News
DPC to hold pilot meeting online

27th May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020