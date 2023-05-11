Wine stating event raises £6,387 for Prostate Cancer Gibraltar

Prostrate Cancer Gibraltar hosted a wine tasting night at Little Bay Indian Restaurant last Thursday which raised £6,387 for the local charity.

Alex Martin from Saccone & Speed’s The Cellar presented a range of wines that he had selected specifically to pair with each of the five courses served to the 96 guests, virtually all of whom had worn light blue, synonymous with the charity worldwide.

“Little Bay not only funded the wine and an auction prize of a cocktail master class for four, but also created a meal which focused on ingredients that are known to support the health of the prostate,” a spokesman for the charity said.

“The event was sponsored by Chestertons who used their in-house newsletter, the Bitesize Brief, to publicise the evening, all 96 available seats being reserved within 24 hours.”

“The raffle raised close to £1,000, with a day at Gibraltar’s newest and only day spa at E1 as the main prize of many, with another £1,000 raised from the after dinner ‘heads and tails’ quiz game presented by Mike Nicholls, director of Chestertons, which entertained the guests royally.”

“A further £750 was raised from the auction including an original oil painting and clay pigeon shooting.”

Prostate Cancer Gibraltar’s Chairman, Derek Ghio, thanked everyone who attended on the night, as well as recognising the following for their kind donations.

The charity spokesman said the money raised supports the on-going work of the charity locally which helps enable a fast track process to for men to be checked and treated.

All men over the age of fifty can have their PSA blood levels checked by emailing Prostate@gha.gi, with their name, date of birth, telephone number and GHA number.