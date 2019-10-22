Winners announced for Scale Model Competition

An array of winners were awarded for their hard work and imagination at this year’s annual scale model competition held earlier this month.

In the Single Figure category, John Fernandez came first with Hospitaller Sergeant, second with Pirates of the Caribbean and third with Gladiator.

In the Aircraft section John Fernandez came first for Seafire and Roy Collado came second for Tornado and third for Sky Hawk.

Under Automotive Roy Perez on with his Tractor and Adrian Curtis came second with his Honda NSX).

In Sci-Fi Gareth Latin came first, second and third.

In Military Vehicles, Roy Perez came first with Husky Mine Detector, second with M26 Armored Tank recovery Vehicle and third with 88mm German Flak.

In Ships Roy Collado came first for Attack Boat.

Under Misc Ships Charles Reyes won for Ulises, Manuel Valrino came second with Altair and third with Gjoa.

In Dioramas Roy Perez came first with Fall of Berlin, Jaydan Celecia came second with Road to Sidi and Ian Bramble came third with Bless you my dear.

The Best Themed Award went to Roy Perez with Frontier during WW2.

Winner of the public vote best in show was Jaydan Celecia with D Day 75th Anniversary.

Pics by Johnny Bugeja