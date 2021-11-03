Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 3rd Nov, 2021

Winners announced in 48th Gibraltar Interational Art Competition

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
3rd November 2021

The winners of the 48th Gibraltar Interational Art Competition were announced on Tuesday evening with Karl Ullger scooping the top prize. The competition was judged by adjudicator John Maine who selected Mr Ullger’s ‘Forgotten Patio’ painting from over 120 art works from 80 artists. Mr Maine is a British artist, a Royal Academian, and has...

