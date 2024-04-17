Winners selected in Spring Flower Show
The judges have selected their winners in this year’s annual Spring Flower Show held at the Fine Arts Gallery. The second vault of the Gallery sees carefully crafted arrangements on display, with posters, baskets of flowers and even miniature arrangements on show. The children’s section was judged by Jessica Leaper from the ‘Whole Wild World’...
