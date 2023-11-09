Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 9th Nov, 2023

Wins for the girls whilst the boys faced dramatic comeback losing by solitary point

By Stephen Ignacio
9th November 2023

The U16 girls’ team (DAMEX UDEA-GABBA) managed to secure a win this weekend in the Cadiz League competition. A closely fought game throughout, saw the Gibraltar team managed to secure a 9 point win with a final score of DAMEX UDEA GABBA 52 - CABU 43.
In other matches involving Gibraltar teams at the Chapín Pavilion in Jerez Gibraltar’s youth played against UB Jerez, who were top of the group. The match was to see Gibraltar comeback from having been sixteen points behind to send the match into extra time.
A match which could have gone either way was to see the home side edge to victory in the end with a final period scoring 8 points to Gibraltar’s 7 and finishing with a 50-49 victory.

