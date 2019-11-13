The Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Ministry for Business and Tourism will once again be organising “Winter Party in Town’ on Saturday November 23.

The event previously headlined by “Boney M” (Maizie Williams) in 2014, “Remember Queen Tribute” in 2016, ABBA Gold and 90’s Superstar Corona last year, is proving to be a huge success, this year the event will be topped by Coldplace the world’s leading tribute to Coldplay who are at present on tour.

“This is an amazing 90 Minute show with spectacular audio visuals and effects covering all Coldplay hits in a tribute to one of the best bands in the world. The show as always will include a fantastic set up production not to be missed. It is certainly a fitting performance keeping in line with the family friendly day event,” said a statement from the government.

This year the main event will once again be returning to Casemates Square, kicking off with the kid’s activities at 4pm.

The event will also host local upcoming band Crimson Clover the band has performed on the Main Stage at this year’s Gibraltar Calling Music Festival and later on this month will perform at London Gibraltar Friends Festival held at Camden Town.

They are heavily influenced by Britpop sound and have an array of original songs too.

Local DJ’s No Limit Entertainment will be supporting the event after their successful sets at Gibraltar Calling Music Festival and Monkey Rocks.

Danza Academy and The Show Dance Company will also have dance performances, the latter celebrating ‘ten years of dance and showcase’.

A variety of traditional activities will also be on offer for the younger crowd including the Fun Fair, bouncy castles and special appearances by various Disney and Marvel/DC characters.

Santa will also be at the event meeting and greeting everyone in the Santa’s Grotto as from 4.30pm.

Santa will take Christmas wish list letters. Food and drink sampling stall will also be available all along the event.

The Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses (GFSB) are supporting this event and have encouraged their members to remain open and enjoy the festivities.

"The Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses is happy to support the Winter Party and Festival of Lights and would like to encourage its members to make the most of the extra shoppers in Main Street. Events like these encourage locals to spend more time in our city centre and are welcome,” said the GFSB Chairman Julian Byrne.

“Once the Business Improvement District is finalised we expect to see more events like these and hope to help local businesses flourish."

“Both Ministries would like to thank all the private sponsors for supporting this year’s event and kindly invite the general public to attend in large numbers as in previous editions and enjoy this pre-Christmas family day event,” he added.

The Minister for Business and Tourism, the Honourable Vijay Daryanani said he was delighted to support the event that marks the beginning of the Christmas shopping season.

“Events like this one help to support local businesses and keep people shopping in our high-street, which is extremely important for Gibraltar’s economy,” he said.

MAIN STAGE ACTIVITIES:

16.30 DJ Set No Limits Entertainment

17.00 Danza Academy for a 25-30min dance pieces

17.30 Show Dance Company performing part of their upcoming tenth anniversary show

18.15 No Limits Entertainment DJ Set

19.15 Crimson Clover (local band)

20.30 Coldplace (Headline Band)

22.00 Closing NLE

OFF STAGE ACTIVITIES:

16.30 to 18.30 Meet Santa in his Grotto

16.00 to 19.00 Jumping Castles and Fun Fair games stalls.

17.00 to 19.00 Disney Characters and Iron Man around the square for pictures