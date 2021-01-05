With a Cavalcade cancelled, a look back on the tradition
Today marks a pause in a 64 year tradition, there will be no cavalcade bringing joy, excitement and happiness to locals and our friends from across the border as Covid-19 called a halt to many activities over the Christmas period. The committee had made the decision “with a heavy heart” to cancel the cavalcade in...
