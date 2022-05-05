With a Gibraltarian sponsor, HMS Cutlass is commissioned into Gibraltar Squadron
The Gibraltar Squadron commissioned a modernised HMS Cutlass, the fastest vessel in the Royal Navy, in a landmark ceremony at the HM Naval Base on Wednesday morning. It was the first ceremony of its kind in the history of Gibraltar, when the Red Ensign was lowered and the White Ensign was raised on the vessel....
