Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 1st Jun, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

With an eye on an uncertain future, restaurants gear up to reopen

Eyleen Gomez

By Priya Gulraj
1st June 2020

Restaurants, bars and cafeterias are set to open up their doors for business today after establishments were made to close to the public almost overnight at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. And while some places are fully booked for weeks to come, others are questioning whether it might be worth opening at all while...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

UK/Spain News

Imported novel coronavirus cases return to Spain despite border closure

Sat 30th May, 2020

Local News

Four frontier workers among latest positive cases detected in Gibraltar

Tue 26th May, 2020

Local News

Police break up nighttime gathering of over 300 people in Little Bay

Sat 23rd May, 2020

Local News

Spanish Foreign Minister’s ‘throwaway’ remark raises hackles in Gibraltar

Wed 27th May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st June 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Feisty exchanges in Parliament ahead of traffic changes today

1st June 2020

Local News
Parliament approves legislation to protect businesses from insolvency

1st June 2020

Local News
St Bernard’s Hospital marks 15th anniversary this year

1st June 2020

Sports
Stage three of Unlock the Rock signals return of some youth activities in sport

31st May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020