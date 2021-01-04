Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 4th Jan, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

With bated breath, GCS eyes the slow return of public events

Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
4th January 2021

The past year has been challenging for Gibraltar Cultural Services, which saw its bustling events calendar slashed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The first event cancelled was the Drama Festival, then over the weeks and months key dates in the local community’s calendar including National Day moved online. The team at GCS did not rest and...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Entry into Gib ‘exclusively’ a decision for BCA, CM says after Gonzalez Laya comments

Sat 2nd Jan, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar declares 'major incident' and goes into lockdown as virus cases surge

Sat 2nd Jan, 2021

Brexit

Political agreement reached for Gibraltar’s post-Brexit future

Thu 31st Dec, 2020

Local News

CM announces lockdown as virus cases jump by 172

Fri 1st Jan, 2021

Local News

Lockdown rules tightened to prohibit non-essential car travel

Mon 4th Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th January 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gib Parliament to be briefed on detail of New Year’s Eve agreement on Jan 15

4th January 2021

Sports
Don’t look back in anger at 2020

4th January 2021

Opinion & Analysis
Now is the time

31st December 2020

Opinion & Analysis
Countdown to a new year from home

31st December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021