Mon 19th Jul, 2021

Local News

With cocaine ‘rife’ on the Rock, RGP explores ways to free up resources and focus on serious crime

By Brian Reyes
19th July 2021

The Royal Gibraltar Police has made a proposal to the Ministry for Justice to explore the use of fixed penalty fines for minor offences such as possession of cannabis, in a bid to free up police time to tackle more serious crime including the supply of hard drugs such as cocaine, which is “rife” in...

