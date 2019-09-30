Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 30th Sep, 2019

With elections looming, just seven out of 32 candidates are women

By Cristina Cavilla
30th September 2019

The low number of female electoral candidates within the slates of two of the parties contesting the general election has raised questions as to what can be done to remove barriers to women’s participation in active politics. Both the GSD and the GSLP/Liberal Alliance presented electoral slates that included just one female at a time...

