Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 24th Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

With isolation encouraged, the lonely will have no one this Christmas

By Gabriella Peralta
24th December 2020

The Covid-19 pandemic has seen people encouraged to isolate from others to curb its spread. But many who were already facing deep loneliness are now unable to reach out to others and forge friendships over Christmas. Last year GibSams reached out to those who were spending Christmas day alone in the local community and over...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Lottery joy as OFT team scoop £700,000 winnings

Fri 18th Dec, 2020

Local News

Gib residents allowed across border despite tighter restrictions in Spain

Tue 22nd Dec, 2020

Local News

Another grim record as Gibraltar registers highest daily spike in virus cases

Wed 23rd Dec, 2020

Local News

More restrictions to be announced as Covid cases soar to new high

Sun 20th Dec, 2020

Local News

Spanish Government drops legal challenge to Gibraltar’s fiscal independence

Wed 23rd Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
A time for reflection this Christmas

24th December 2020

Opinion & Analysis
Without Jesus, a completely different world

24th December 2020

Opinion & Analysis
‘We should all do our part to help ease the situation’

24th December 2020

Features
From Texas to Dubai, locals abroad describe their Covid Christmas

24th December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020