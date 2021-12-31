With large events cancelled, celebrate the New Year at home with James and Nicole
The New Year’s Eve celebrations at Casemates Square will not be held for a second year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, but for Gibraltar the celebrations still continue at home. This year James Niesh will be joined by Nicole Valverde Benatar in the countdown to 2022, which will be live on GBC and the...
