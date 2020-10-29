Wizz Air announces new service between Gibraltar and Luton

Wizz Air has announced the launch of a new route from London Luton to Gibraltar, with flights set commence on December 11.

Wizz Air UK, the group’s British airline, will offer flights twice a week from Luton to Gibraltar.

The airline will also launch a twice-weekly service from Luton to Madeira on the same day.

Owain Jones, Managing Director of Wizz Air UK, said: “Wizz Air UK continues to lead the way in getting the UK flying again, safely.”

“We are delighted to be announcing yet more new routes for our UK customers, who we know want to travel, especially with the winter months looming.”

“That’s why we are wasting no time by introducing exciting holiday destinations to our UK network, with genuinely affordable fares.”

“With over 70 routes from London Luton to choose from, passengers have even more opportunity to escape to their dream destination, whether it’s discovering the unique Mediterranean peninsula of Gibraltar or exploring the stunning volcanic island of Madeira.”

“Wherever passengers are headed, they can be assured that they are travelling with an airline that has led the industry with enhanced health and safety measures, and that operates with the lowest CO2 emissions in Europe.”

Vijay Daryanani, the Minister for Tourism, Transport and the Port, said he was delighted that Gibraltar would again have an air link to Luton.

“In these challenging times it is encouraging to see an operator such as Wizz Air UK putting their faith in Gibraltar as a destination,” he said.

“The service will open up the North London catchment area once again, providing more options to our existing air services.”

“Gibraltar International Airport has been performing very well considering the current pandemic and we hope that this service and Wizz Air UK’s relationship with us will grow and evolve.”

“This Government is committed to attracting new carriers and to the expansion of air services and will continue to pursue these, even whilst facing one of the most testing times the travel and tourism industry has ever encountered.”

Wizz Air said fares from Luton to Gibraltar and Madeira would start from £24.99 one-way.

It encouraged passengers to add WIZZ Flex to their booking, enabling them to cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and get 100% of the original fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit, as well as change dates and even routes.