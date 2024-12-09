Woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Monday morning after a man was found with multiple stab wounds by Royal Gibraltar Police Officers.

Response Team officers were called to an address in the Upper Town at around 2am following reports of a disturbance, the RGP said in a statement.

On police arrival, officers were met by a male victim, who had stab wounds to his body.

At around 2.30am, Response Team officers arrested a 40-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

The suspect remains in police custody whilst detectives from the Crime Division continue their investigation.