Thu 26th Nov, 2020

Women’s football matches make their much awaited return

By Stephen Ignacio
26th November 2020

Women’s football - Lions Gibraltar women and Europa FC Women kicked off the women’s pre-season friendly matches on Wednesday as women’s football matches returned to the Rock.
The much awaited return of women’s football was not to disappoint, although the weather did not make for the most pleasant of starts for the ladies.
Goals by Joelle Gilbert, Kayleigh Ferro and Reighann Olivero gave Lion’s Gibraltar a 3-0 victory.
The talking point of the night was Kayleigh Ferro’s first goal of the season which saw her slot a free kick at the very edge of the penalty area through the top corner, with Europa’s goalkeeper unable to do much about it as the ball curled around the wall and bounced off the bottom of the crossbar for what was a spectacular goal.
Women’s football is the last of the main women’s contact sports to make a return to competitive activity following on the footsteps of hockey, rugby, basketball and netball who have started their matches in recent weeks. Women’s football has been at a standstill since the end of February with teams only allowed to train and no matches allowed until this week.

