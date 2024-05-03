Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 3rd May, 2024

Features

Workers Memorial Day and May Day marked

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
3rd May 2024

A wreath-laying ceremony to commemorated Workers’ Memorial Day on Monday at the Alameda Gardens, which was followed by the May Day rally on Wednesday.

The Workers’ Memorial Day event was organised by GCS, on behalf of the Government and Unite the Union.

The solemn occasion brought together representatives from the Armed Forces, the emergency services, unions and the civil service to lay wreaths in memory of those who lost their lives or suffered injuries or illnesses at their place of work.

There were speeches by minister Christian Santos, GCS CEO Seamus Byrne and Unite’s Sam Hennessy, while buglers C. Mora and J. Gonzalez, from the Gibraltar Band and Drums Association, and bagpipers from the Sea Scouts marked the occasion.

Local band Heritage performed on May Day at Campion Park.

Speeches were delivered by Unite Gibraltar Chairman Christian Duo, Conchita Triay from the Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society, Henry Pinna from Action for Housing, Unite Public Sector Chair David Banda, and Unite Regional Officer Sam Hennessy.

