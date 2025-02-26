Gibraltar Cultural Services will celebrate World Book Day 2025 on March 6 with its biggest programme yet, featuring interactive storytelling, workshops, and the distribution of 850 free books to promote a love of reading.

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, is once again looking ahead to World Book Day events. 2025 sees its biggest programme yet, with over 450 students attending the hall throughout the day for a series of activities, and interactive public storytelling sessions on offer for the younger years too, said a statement from the Government.

“GCS is also excited to announce that this year it will issue 850 free books to children in lower primary schools, in line with the ethos of the day to promote reading and a love of books.

This is something GCS has been working on for some time as a further positive initiative to add to its already popular offering,” the statement said.

World Book Day will be celebrated on Thursday, March 6, with the theme based on classic fairytales, featuring stories such as ‘Hansel & Gretel’, Little Red Riding Hood’ and ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’.

Schoolchildren will take part in a movement and expression workshop incorporating the idea of heroes and villains, an art theme workshop based on creating their own beanstalks, and a storytelling session bringing the books to life.

A public interactive storytelling session will take place in the Hall after school hours, designed for children aged 3 to 8 and presented by GAMPA.

Three timeless stories will be reimagined and brought to life through a special performance created exclusively for this occasion. Families are warmly invited to join us in a cosy setting where children can immerse themselves in the magic of storytelling.

The performance will be delivered by GAMPA students. This popular event sold out in 24 hours.