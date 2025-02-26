Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 26th Feb, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

World Book Day 2025

By Chronicle Staff
26th February 2025

Gibraltar Cultural Services will celebrate World Book Day 2025 on March 6 with its biggest programme yet, featuring interactive storytelling, workshops, and the distribution of 850 free books to promote a love of reading.

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, is once again looking ahead to World Book Day events. 2025 sees its biggest programme yet, with over 450 students attending the hall throughout the day for a series of activities, and interactive public storytelling sessions on offer for the younger years too, said a statement from the Government.

“GCS is also excited to announce that this year it will issue 850 free books to children in lower primary schools, in line with the ethos of the day to promote reading and a love of books.

This is something GCS has been working on for some time as a further positive initiative to add to its already popular offering,” the statement said.

World Book Day will be celebrated on Thursday, March 6, with the theme based on classic fairytales, featuring stories such as ‘Hansel & Gretel’, Little Red Riding Hood’ and ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’.

Schoolchildren will take part in a movement and expression workshop incorporating the idea of heroes and villains, an art theme workshop based on creating their own beanstalks, and a storytelling session bringing the books to life.

A public interactive storytelling session will take place in the Hall after school hours, designed for children aged 3 to 8 and presented by GAMPA.

Three timeless stories will be reimagined and brought to life through a special performance created exclusively for this occasion. Families are warmly invited to join us in a cosy setting where children can immerse themselves in the magic of storytelling.

The performance will be delivered by GAMPA students. This popular event sold out in 24 hours.

Most Read

Local News

Beware of bus pass scam

Tue 25th Feb, 2025

Features

A man’s life saved after cardiac arrest at work

Wed 26th Feb, 2025

Local News

RGP cracks down on speeding and tunnel violations

Tue 25th Feb, 2025

Local News

Border returns to uneasy normality after passport stamps unilaterally introduced, albeit briefly

Fri 21st Feb, 2025

Local News

Two teenagers arrested after high-speed police chase

Wed 26th Feb, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th February 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GSD urges Govt to ensure RGP has all resources it needs

26th February 2025

Local News
Ministry of Employment announces Skills For Care Apprenticeship

26th February 2025

Local News
Warning of baggage sale scam

26th February 2025

Local News
RGP officers join charity challenge to scale Pillars of Hercules

26th February 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025