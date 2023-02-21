Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 21st Feb, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

World Book Day set to be celebrated with a week of events

By Chronicle Staff
21st February 2023

Numerous initiatives and events by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture will celebrate World Book Day this year with a week of events being held at the John Mackintosh Library.

As part of that week, World Book Day, Thursday March 2, there will be a focus on Alice in Wonderland by C.S. Lewis.

Schools will visit throughout the day with pupils treated to a variety of activities aimed at exploring the story and text.

Storytelling from the library with props and fancy dress promises to entertain, with an art workshop by artist Naomi Duarte and a drama activity by teacher and dancer Zoe Bishop all relating to the book forming part of the day’s activities.

A public storytelling session will also feature at the library at 4:30pm, where youngsters will be treated to the rabbit hole experience and some other highlights.

Booking is essential and can be done by phone 200 78000 or email jmhlibrary@culture.gov.gi Places are limited.

Book reviews from a cross section of people in the community will also feature during the week in a bid to share and promote the love of literature, books and reading. The week will also see a BorrowBox Open Day on Tuesday, February 28, at the library featuring more on the eBooks and eAudiobook app.

Almost a year since it launched, the app has attracted just under 400 members with a continued interest in the app.

The public can find out more about all the features, which now includes eMagazines and how they can personalise their user experience. Members of staff will be available between 9am-7pm to help with any queries and to offer information. It is a free resource available to all members of the Library.

These events will be hosted in the recently refurbished Library spaces.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Vox vice president rebuked in Spanish Parliament for ‘not respecting Gibraltar’s sovereignty’

Mon 20th Feb, 2023

Local News

Body of GHA doctor found in collapsed building in Turkey

Sun 12th Feb, 2023

Local News

Innovative electric crypto-mining taxi set for 2024 launch

Fri 17th Feb, 2023

Local News

Bad weather and staff shortages signal weekend of disruption at Gibraltar airport

Fri 10th Feb, 2023

Local News

British OTs face risks from wide range of invasive species, study finds

Tue 21st Feb, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st February 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Youth Day Committee preparing event on 60 year anniversary of Gibraltar Youth Service

21st February 2023

Local News
Boom redeployed around OS 35 wreck as divers prepare to assess storm damage

21st February 2023

Local News
GSD echoes Unite concerns over elderly care

21st February 2023

Local News
100th beach clean up on 6th anniversary

21st February 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023