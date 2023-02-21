World Book Day set to be celebrated with a week of events

Numerous initiatives and events by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture will celebrate World Book Day this year with a week of events being held at the John Mackintosh Library.

As part of that week, World Book Day, Thursday March 2, there will be a focus on Alice in Wonderland by C.S. Lewis.

Schools will visit throughout the day with pupils treated to a variety of activities aimed at exploring the story and text.

Storytelling from the library with props and fancy dress promises to entertain, with an art workshop by artist Naomi Duarte and a drama activity by teacher and dancer Zoe Bishop all relating to the book forming part of the day’s activities.

A public storytelling session will also feature at the library at 4:30pm, where youngsters will be treated to the rabbit hole experience and some other highlights.

Booking is essential and can be done by phone 200 78000 or email jmhlibrary@culture.gov.gi Places are limited.

Book reviews from a cross section of people in the community will also feature during the week in a bid to share and promote the love of literature, books and reading. The week will also see a BorrowBox Open Day on Tuesday, February 28, at the library featuring more on the eBooks and eAudiobook app.

Almost a year since it launched, the app has attracted just under 400 members with a continued interest in the app.

The public can find out more about all the features, which now includes eMagazines and how they can personalise their user experience. Members of staff will be available between 9am-7pm to help with any queries and to offer information. It is a free resource available to all members of the Library.

These events will be hosted in the recently refurbished Library spaces.