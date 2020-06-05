Against Covid-19 backdrop, ESG issues timely reminder on World Environment Day

The ESG has issued a reminder of the need for collective and individual action to protect the environment at a time when attention is focused on Covid-19.

The group used the World Environment Day to remind the community that while the vital response to the pandemic has put everything on hold, environmental issues remain one of society's top pressing concerns.

“We wanted to highlight the importance of this day,” said a spokesperson from the group.

“The global theme this year is Time for Nature – possibly selected because of the pandemic and how many have found solace in our great, natural environments and reminded of how essential these are to our lives.”

“It follows that we must do all we can to protect our wonderful diversity and habitats,” they added.

The ESG carries out ongoing clean ups throughout the year from coastal or green spaces, on Thursday it pulled out coils of oil contaminated rope landing on the shores of Camp Bay.

The group recognises the sterling work undertaken by The Nautilus Project with its focus on beach litter and the schools.

“The recent uproar over the BBQ debris denounced by our community clearly highlights littering as an ongoing local issue that calls for permits and fines to be energetically applied,” said the group spokesperson.

“In the wider world we have to mention the recent environmental catastrophe in the Arctic region caused by a major oil spill into the remote Russian Taymyr Tundra this week.”

“Over 20,000 tons leaked into rivers and streams causing devastation to the regions’ ecology. It is being compared to the Exxon Valdez oil spill off Alaska decades ago, which continues to impact species recovery as well as community livelihoods.”

“It is well known that the Taymyr tundra in the region over several years has experienced major warming and that the local permafrost is undergoing unprecedented melting. This has been linked to this week’s catastrophe. The clean up will be complex and difficult to achieve increasing the damage caused,” they added.

The group want to remind everyone that on World Environment Day all nations must take up meaningful action on climate change without further delay, increase protection of the wilderness areas, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and create a safer world for children and all species who make up this wonderful planet.

CUTW 2020 date has also been set for September 19.