Thu 19th Dec, 2019

World Trade Center Gibraltar and the local community help children in need

By Chronicle Staff
19th December 2019

World Trade Center Gibraltar set out a present donation challenge for the third year running with great success.

As a result, the challenge “achieved the incredible support of members of the World Trade Center and the kindness of the local community from far and wide, including the Youth Service Gibraltar who assisted with the distribution,” said a representative for the WTC.

“As another year draws to a close, we take the time to reflect on the original values of Christmas which are family, charity and goodwill and realise that there are many people around us who are perhaps not as lucky as we are,” she said.

“The local community of Gibraltar reached into their hearts and reflected this season of goodwill with the kind donation of 480 presents to underprivileged children,” she added.

The front of house manager or the World Trade Center Gibraltar, Mariela Gancheva, said: “We are so overwhelmed and grateful to all the people who contributed to the campaign this year. Thank you for your help in making this Christmas that little bit more magical for those in need.”

