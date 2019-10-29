Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 29th Oct, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

World War II tunnel tour guides

By Chronicle Staff
28th October 2019

Last month, a total of £1,800 was donated to various charities by the World War II Tunnel Guides.

The Tunnel Guides have been providing tours to the general public since as far back as 1974 and over the years a wide range of charities have benefitted from these tours.

Last month the following organisations received donations:

• Red Cross Disaster Relief – Climate Centre (in support of Hurricane Dorian) - £1,000

• Law Enforcement Torch Run - Special Olympics Gibraltar - £200

• Brain Tumour Research & Support Group (Ellie’s Fund) - £200

• BLESMA (Limbless Veterans) - £200

• Spanish Stray Dogs UK - Rehoming dogs from the Campo de Gibraltar and surrounding area to forever homes in UK - £200

There are currently 15 volunteer guides who come from a range of backgrounds, military, MOD and civilian and the team is led by Master Guide Pete Jackson an ex-Sergeant Major.

He is the font of all military knowledge in relation to the tunnels inside the Rock and is affectionately known as ‘El Topo’ – The Mole.

The tours are conducted on a regular basis and take place any day of the week. Since 2015 over 4,615 adults and hundreds of youths have booked themselves on to one of these tours and a total of £22,479 has been raised as a result.

In addition to the above charities, other charities to have benefitted from donations from the Guides include RG Welfare Fund, Indonesian Tsunami, GBC Open Day, Gibraltar Law Enforcement Torch Run, Veterans Motor Bike Mobility, JPDU and many more.

If you are interested in booking a tour contact WO Jonathan Spencer, RG Bandmaster.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar/Spain tax treaty ‘makes no legal concessions on sovereignty’ – Sir Peter Caruana

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Features

Nearly 60 years on, soldiers still search for answers over missing comrade

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Local News

Port tests new facility for Gibraltar's 'no deal' Brexit ferry

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Local News

Four officers suspended after Spanish ‘Protección Civil’ vehicle drives unchallenged into Gib

Mon 21st Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th October 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Port tests new facility for Gibraltar's 'no deal' Brexit ferry

28th October 2019

Local News
The Mayor Unveils a Plaque to Gibraltarian Evacuees

28th October 2019

Local News
World War II tunnel tour guides

28th October 2019

Local News
New office will boost trade links between Gibraltar and Commonwealth

28th October 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019