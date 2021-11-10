Writing therapy and the importance of knowing your history
By Ana Sharma Dr Sam Benady discussed his writing career and historical research spanning decades at Gibraltar Literature Week on Monday evening. Dr Benady was interviewed by former Chronicle Deputy Editor and broadcaster Alice Mascarenhas. Dr Benady, the recent recipient of the Cultural Services’ Lifetime Achievement Award, is ‘one of the first people to write...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here