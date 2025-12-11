Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Yalta Dance Studio returns with five podium finishes from Andalusian finals

By Chronicle Staff
11th December 2025

Yalta Dance Studio has returned to Gibraltar with five podium finishes after competing at the Andalusian Grand Final of “Live Your Dreams” in Marbella, Spain, on December 8 and 9, 2025.

Organised by Dancing Stars, the dance finals took place at the Adolfo Suárez Trade Fair and Congress Center and brought together academies from across the region for a weekend of performances, choreographies and diverse dance styles.

The Gibraltar contingent joined audiences in watching a wide range of routines, from hip-hop to classical, showdance, theatre, acro and Latin salsa, including some acts that had been finalists on the Spain’s Got Talent television show.

In this seventeenth edition of the competition, the finals featured over 2,100 dancers of all ages, more than 80 academies and nearly 500 choreographies, with judges drawn from well known Spanish television programmes Spain's Got Talent and Fama A Bailar.

Yalta Dance Studio, a former regional and European champion, secured two first places, one second place and two third places.

The studio took first place in the adult contemporary/classical section with “Mar Cruel” and first place in the adult open genre section with “Hurt”.

Skyanne Wink achieved second place in the adult solo showdance category with “La Nana”.

Third place in the adult urban/commercial category went to “Men in Black”, while “Wings” secured third place in the junior urban/commercial section.

All the choreographies were created by Yalta Pons.

The dancers have been preparing in recent weeks alongside a busy schedule that has included the Festival of Lights, and the Believe production.

The results were described as a reflection of the dancers’ hard work, commitment, determination and teamwork, and the studio said it was a strong way to conclude 2025 as it looks ahead to the Cavalcade next month.

