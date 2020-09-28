Young author's book funds water well in Sierra Leone

Young author Jake Torres has funded a well in Sierra Leone from £2,500 of the proceeds of the sale of his book ‘Corona Travel’ with the assistance of charity Action 4 Schools.

Called ‘Jake's Well’ is it the charity's 64th well and means that Gibraltar has now provided water to close to 30,000 children in the country.

The well is placed at a Roman Catholic school which has around 200 pupils in the village of Songo, Port Loko District, Sierra Leone. Their previous water source was a stream.

"What Jake has done is absolutely incredible, not only has he written an amazing illustrated book on the corona virus during lockdown, he has used his creative mind and his big heart to raise funds to help needy children and has made a difference to so many,” said Jimmy Bruzon the charity's founder.

“This water well will provide clean, safe water to hundreds of children and will transform lives in the village, it will provide water for many years ahead so the effects will be multiplied over time.”

“Jake is an inspiration and he has shown us that no matter how young one is or how small one thinks their contribution may be it can have a significant positive impact on the lives of others who may not be as fortunate as we are. Jake has proved that action turns hope into reality and he has taught us a valuable lesson in humanity. Well done Jake those children will always remember you.”

Jake, aged eight years, is also a Cultural award nominee and raised £7,500 from the sale of his book and donated the proceeds to different charities with Action 4 Schools receiving £2,500.

Elliot Federico, Jakes’s Grandad spoke to the Chronicle about how proud the family are of Jake.

“Jake has written a number of illustrated short story book. When he wrote ‘Corona Travel’ and in a couple of weeks it had reached over 20 countries he was surprised and happy. Then when it was published and sales exceeded 1,200 copies even happier,” said Mr Federico.

“Jake had said on many occasions that one day he would write a book, sell it and with the money help children.

“We are all very proud of what he has achieved and for being nominated as one of the finalists of the under 15 Cultural Award.”

Action 4 Schools will be providing two more wells in the coming month at Redemption Primary and Redemption Junior Secondary schools in Port Loko.

While Gibraltar has helped bring clean water to 30,000 children in Sierra Leone, the country has a population of seven million and half do not have access to safe, clean water. With Covid-19 hitting all countries across the world, access to safe, clean water is paramount in stopping the spread.

“The poor are being hit hardest by this pandemic and the coronavirus is threatening to push them deeper into poverty and despair,” said Mr Bruzon.

He is asking for donations to be made directly to the charity bank account.

Sort Code 60.60.60

Acc 48084352

NatWest.

“Your support is vital to bring hope as we serve the poorest of the poor in Sierra Leone. Thank you Gibraltar and please kindly share and donate if you can...you may save a life,” Mr Bruzon said.