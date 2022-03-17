Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 17th Mar, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Young Enterprise businesses launch online

By Priya Gulraj
17th March 2022

Over 300 attendees were able to engage virtually with 12 new businesses set up by students taking part in this year’s Young Enterprise competition that was launched online on Monday. For the first time in the 13 years when it was first launched, students from Westside School, Bayside School and the Gibraltar College, presented their...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltarian film editor in BAFTA awards

Wed 16th Mar, 2022

Local News

Gibraltarian chef in semi-finals of top British competition

Tue 15th Mar, 2022

Local News

Despite international upheaval over Ukraine, Commission remains ‘focused’ on Gib treaty and aims for Easter

Wed 16th Mar, 2022

Local News

Karl Ullger auctions art for Ukraine

Wed 16th Mar, 2022

Local News

From Kyiv to Gibraltar alone, Lilia flees war-torn Ukraine

Mon 7th Mar, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th March 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
No final round of U-mee Rugby Championship

16th March 2022

Local News
Natalio: A man of all trades who excelled in architecture

16th March 2022

Local News
Nearly 100 years on, Barbarita is back in the spotlight

16th March 2022

Features
Acknowledge bullying to enact change, DAWN says

16th March 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022