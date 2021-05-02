Young Harley the big surprise in Mile run
There was little surprise when Arnold Rogers, the Gibraltar Regiment road runner crossed the finishing line in first place this Sunday during the Danny Barton One Mile Run. Fifty-one runners, including runners from neighbouring towns in Spain participated in the annual event, this year delayed by close to five months due to the Covid-19 restrictions....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here