Youngsters learn about the Zarzuela in cultural workshop

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, welcomed the return of the Teatro Lírico Andaluz to perform in Gibraltar as part of the Autumn Cultural programme.

The GCS held a workshop for College and Comprehensive Schools students.

The workshop took place at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre on Thursday, October 7, 2021, with the students in attendance learning what this cross generational cultural genre is all about.

The Zarzuela has been part of Gibraltar’s cultural scene for many years, with performances in decades past by local groups, notably the Agrupación Artística Calpe.

The Zarzuela is no longer popular amongst the youth so these initiatives help to ensure that this part of our cultural heritage is not lost, the Government said.

GCS looks forward to continuing to work alongside educational institutions for the promotion and fostering of our culture locally.

At the same time it is calling for persons who may have memorabilia related to Zarzuelas in Gibraltar in the past to contact GCS at the John Mackintosh Hall.