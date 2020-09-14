Your Say poll finds support for compulsory mask measures
Six out of every 10 respondents in a poll said they backed the Gibraltar Government’s decision to make face coverings compulsory in all covered public areas, with most also expecting the measure to be in place for at least six months. The Your Say poll for the Chronicle sampled attitudes toward mask use and other...
