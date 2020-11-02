Your Say poll points to support for Covid-19 measures
A Your Say poll for the Chronicle showed support for recent measures introduced by the Gibraltar Government to stem the spread of Covid-19. The poll, conducted after the Gibraltar Government’s introduction of tighter restrictions on gatherings and social events, showed most people backed the decision. It also signalled deeper concern than in recent months about...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here