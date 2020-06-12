Youth Clubs re-open post lockdown

The Gibraltar Youth Service re-opens their facilities after lockdown following instructions and guidelines set out by Public Health and Civil Contingencies.

The Youth Work team stated they are delighted to reopen its doors and welcome young people back again into the Youth Clubs.

Sessions are currently by appointment only and entertaining a maximum of 12 members per group.

“Service users were excited to return to the Youth Clubs, meet their friends and catch up in person with the respective youth workers,” said a Youth Service spokesperson.

“The service has been running ten weeks of online ‘Zoom’ sessions during lockdown to have a continuity with all client groups and has proved to be very successful.”

The Youth Service will still be retaining an element of ‘Zoom’ contact will the young people as an addition to the face to face sessions at the clubs.

“It has been a positive move for the service as we have been working towards putting in the safety measures for all involved,” said the spokesperson.

For further information you can visit our website on www.youth.gi or contact Mark Zammit on 20078637, Email- mzammit@gibraltar.gov.gi