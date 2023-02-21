Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 21st Feb, 2023

Youth Day Committee preparing event on 60 year anniversary of Gibraltar Youth Service

By Chronicle Staff
21st February 2023

Last weekend over 20 members from the Dolphin Youth Club took part in a residential with the aim of planning and organising this year’s Youth Day Event.

“It will be a special one as the Gibraltar Youth Service celebrate their 60-year anniversary,” said a statement from the Government.

The event will be held on Friday, April 14, as from 4pm at the John Macintosh Hall.

At the residential the group of teenagers took responsibility as part of the planning committee, demonstrating great initiative and leadership skills whilst working together to organise the event.

“Organising an event like Youth Day can be a challenging but rewarding experience. It allows young people to develop valuable skills such as teamwork, confidence, independence, problem-solving, communication, and organisation, while also empowering them to take an active role in their community,” said the statement.

“The event was a great opportunity for the young people to bond, develop their planning skills, and have fun.@

The Youth Day event promises to by full of fun with stalls, workshops, music and games and celebrations, coming together to recognise and empower young people in the community.

“The organising team are also excited to offer a special promotion for the first 100 teenagers who attend the event - a ‘School is Out’ BBQ party this summer,” the statement said.

“That's right, you can enjoy delicious food and great company, plus, the first 100 people to arrive will also receive a Youth Day goody bag filled with fun surprises.”

Any youth or cultural organisation who would like to participate in this year’s Youth Day can email gibyouthday@gmail.com.

