Youth Net Zero representatives help shape climate agenda

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, and the Minister for Education and Environment, Dr John Cortes, met with the Net Zero representatives from Bayside and Westside schools yesterday for an exchange of views and to update them on the work of the Net Zero Delivery Board.

The students explained the work they have been carrying out in schools to increase awareness of the urgent need for climate action. This includes recycling programmes and a survey of over 600 students on the subject, said a statement from the Government.

The group welcomed an initiative by the Department of Education for pupils to see the entire recycling process in operation from the collection of the different waste streams in Gibraltar to a proposed visit the plant in Los Barrios.

“This important initiative will help to dispel myths surrounding recycling, allowing pupils to learn first-hand about the recycling process and see that the different recycling streams are not mixed, and will therefore encourage progress in this area both at school and within households,” said the statement.

“After a fruitful discussion the Government agreed to consider the ways in which it can improve on its communication on net zero matters with young people via social media.”

“This action point will be taken up via the Board’s Public Engagement working group, in further consultation with the students.”

The statement added that the group also made pertinent and interesting points regarding potential for progress within school settings.

And, the Government confirmed that Ecoparc will collect recyclable material from schools as part of their contract, so there is no issue with transportation and disposal.

The group also put forward proposals to reduce the use of artificial lighting in schools on days when this is not needed, and suggested the adjustment of automatic sensors, with energy-saving potential.

“As Minister for both Education and Environment it is extremely encouraging to see a group of young people taking the initiative on climate issues and actually informing and influencing real policy decisions,” said Dr Cortes.

“I look forward to continue working in partnership with them on climate action that is tangible and impactful.”

Dr Garcia, thanked the students for their very obvious interest in the subject and for their eagerness to get things done.

“They are an impressive group of young people,” he said.

“The Department of Education, the schools, the College and the Department of the Environment have also played a key role in developing and encouraging that interest. The Government very much looks forward to continuing to engage with them and to receive their input on these important matters."