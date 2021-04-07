Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 7th Apr, 2021

Youth Service takes part in fun activities over Easter

By Chronicle Staff
7th April 2021

The Easter holidays have been a fun and busy time for the Gibraltar Youth Service with a wide variety of activities taking place.

At the Youth Centre, members enjoyed a selection of creative arts sessions culminating with a visit to the GEMA Gallery in Montagu Bastion.

Laguna Youth Club held a movie night for club users and were treated with Easter eggs by the Royal Gibraltar Police Charities Committee.

Dolphins Youth Club catered for all age ranges by providing a mix of team building games, pizza making and dodgeball, whilst members of the Plater Youth Club enjoyed arts and crafts sessions, a visit to the Northern Defences and focused on the planning of their upcoming Urban Garden.

These activities offered the young people the opportunity to remain engaged with their youth clubs, their respective youth workers and their friends throughout the Easter period.

