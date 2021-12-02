Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 2nd Dec, 2021

Youth Service Training and Recruitment

By Chronicle Staff
2nd December 2021

The Gibraltar Youth Service will deliver an ‘Introduction to Youth Work’ training course for new volunteers and prospective employees.

Trainees will have the choice of two routes: assessed and non-assessed courses. The non-assessed course is geared towards those wishing to volunteer, whereas the assessed course may be followed by those wishing to be considered for future, potential part-time employment within the Youth Service.

Following a selection process for both routes (to include an initial ‘Introduction to Youth Work - Aims, Objectives and Delivery), the selected trainees will be involved in face-to-face youth work during evenings and weekends.

The assessed route will require trainees to evidence a set of core youth work skills and develop a relevant social educational project.

Successful completion of the assessed route will result in the award of a local certificate in ‘An Introduction to Understanding Youth Work’ and make a person eligible to apply to future part-time youth support worker vacancies.

The training period will run from January 2022 until July 2022 during which time trainees will have the opportunity to work alongside youth workers and support staff in a variety of youth work scenarios.

The training offers an ideal opportunity for those wishing to work with young people and with a commitment to their education and welfare.

Further information about the course and application procedure can be obtained from www.youth.gi/training or by email gibyouth@gibtelecom.net or call 20078578 during office hours. The deadline for applications is Tuesday, January, 4 at 5pm.

