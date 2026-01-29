Youth Service unveils new brand and website

The Gibraltar Youth Service has unveiled a refreshed brand identity and redesigned website as part of a wider programme of reflection and renewal aimed at strengthening how it connects with young people, families, partners and the wider community.

Established in 1963, the Youth Service has supported generations of young people across Gibraltar. The new branding is intended to reflect a modern, visible and confident service while remaining rooted in the core values of youth work, including choice, access, voice, belonging, informal learning and expression.

Alongside the new visual identity, the Youth Service has launched a redesigned website that is described as more accessible and user-friendly, making it easier for young people and the community to find information, understand available support and engage with services. The rebrand also includes a refreshed mission statement and set of values that aim to better reflect the realities and challenges faced by young people today.

The Minister for Youth, Christian Santos, said: “The needs of young people evolve, and in response, the Youth Service is continually reviewing and reflecting on their offerings to ensure they are always current and relevant. The rebranding is a visual reminder of this evolution. My thanks to the team at the Youth Service for their continued commitment to supporting young people in our community.”

Members of the public are encouraged to visit the Youth Service’s social media platforms to view the new branding and explore the updated website, where further information about youth clubs, programmes and support services is available.

For updates and to see the new brand in full, the public can follow the Gibraltar Youth Service on social media @youth.gi.