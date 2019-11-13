Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 13th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Youth Service’s weekend for the environment

By Chronicle Staff
13th November 2019

The Gibraltar Youth Service recently held various events with the aim of making their members more environmentally friendly.

Earlier this month a clothing exchange, a pilot project in a bid to tackle fashion footprint, was held and this was followed by a project in which young people designed and built an urban garden out of recycled materials.

The clothing exchange named ‘Swap over Shop’ enabled members of the community to carry out a simple swap of items of clothing.

Young people in the youth service are concerned about how 60% of clothes are non-biodegradable and end up in landfills which contribute to greenhouse gases.

As young people, they feel it is important to work together as a community and build a cleaner environment for the future.

The ‘Urban Garden’ project was a brainchild of youth workers, club users and members of the community.

The urban garden was created within the Youth Centre’s outdoor area using a variety of materials found around the Rock.

Members enjoyed being creative in the designs with tyres, metal, wooden pallets, bottle caps and plant pots amongst other things.

As young people, members have a vested interest in nature and as a result worked very closely with members of the community to create an urban garden for Montagu Bastion users to chill out.

The participants also learned about a variety of different plants and the benefits they bring to our environment and wildlife.

For any general information about the Gibraltar Youth Service or future events contact Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer on mzammit@gibraltar.gov.gi or call 20078637.

Most Read

Local News

RGP investigating Mid Harbour Estate incident

Thu 7th Nov, 2019

UK/Spain News

Socialists and left-wing party reach coalition deal in Spain

Tue 12th Nov, 2019

Local News

Marines reunite in remembrance and camaraderie

Tue 12th Nov, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar’s ‘diabetes crisis is a ticking time bomb’

Wed 13th Nov, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Youth Service’s weekend for the environment

13th November 2019

Local News
New Pedal Ready initiative launched

13th November 2019

Local News
Winter Party in Town

13th November 2019

Local News
Royal Gibraltar Regiment returns from Morocco deplyment

13th November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019