The Gibraltar Philharmonic Society is delighted to present our next concert of the year, Zarzuela Concert,

featuring Raquel Lojendio, soprano, Javier Franco, baritone, and Ramon Grau, pianist.

The concert is sponsored by The Kusuma Trust Gibraltar and will be broadcast by GBC on the 28th April 2021 at

21:30

The concert will be with no public audience and was recorded at The Convent Ballroom on the 15th April 2021 in

line with the past Covid-19 restrictions.

This concert has been managed, at very short notice, and is of the highest calibre Zarzuela Concert. The three

artists are amongst the most acclaimed artists in the world in this repertoire. They have established themselves

as the “singers of reference” in this genre and are a permanent fixture at the Teatro de la Zarzuela in Madrid,

which is considered the “temple” of Zarzuela in the world. Ramon Grau is the main solo pianist of the Teatro de

la Zarzuela in Madrid and is considered a leading specialist pianist in this genre.

Peter Isola, Trustee of Kusuma Trust Gibraltar, said: "We are delighted to support the Gibraltar Philharmonic

Society by sponsoring this Zarzuela concert. Despite the challenges and restrictions created by Covid, Kusuma

Trust recognises the importance of promoting classical music within our community, and the value in supporting

broader cultural events that allow us to experience and appreciate the diversity of our community."

James Lasry, Chairman of GPS, commented: “I am extremely pleased that our Society and Maestro Chichon have

managed to secure this top class concert at these times. We have done it and we will carry on providing top

quality music for our community. I hope you all enjoy”

Raquel Lojendio has built up an extensive repertoire, which spans composers as diverse as Bach, Mozart,

Stravinsky, Verdi, Shostakovich or Wagner. She has worked with conductors such as Sir Neville Marriner, Rafael

Frühbeck de Burgos, Gianluigi Gelmetti, Juanjo Mena, Jun Märkl, Antoni Wit, Jesús López Cobos, Guillermo

García Calvo, Víctor Pablo Pérez, Jiri Kout, Edmon Colomer and Vasily Petrenko. She has performed with all the

major Spanish orchestras, and internationally with the Berlin Philharmonic, Boston Symphony Orchestra, BBC

Philharmonic, Seattle Symphony Orchestra, Orchestra Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI, Turin, Bergen Philharmonic

Orchestra, Dresden Philharmonic, Hamburg Symphony Orchestra, Orchestra Filarmonica “Giuseppe Verdi”,

Trieste and the Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse amongst many others.

Javier Franco has won international vocal contests such as the 'Francisco Viñas' in Barcelona, 'Francisco Alonso'

in Madrid, 'Luis Mariano' in Irún (Spain) and ‘Rocca delle Macie’ in Siena (Italy). During his career he has worked

in many opera houses and concert halls such as the Teatro Real de Madrid, Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona, Palau

de Les Arts Reina Sofía in Valencia, Teatro de la Zarzuela in Madrid, Auditorio Nacional de Madrid, Palacio de

Ópera de La Coruña, Teatro Campoamor in Oviedo, Teatro Comunale di Bologna, 'Verdi' in Sassari and Salerno

(Italy), São Carlos in Lisboa, Bijloke Concert Hall in Gante (Belgique), Bunkamura Orchard Hall in Tokio, Biwako Hall de Otsu (Japón), among others. He also worked with conductors as Zubin Mehta, Jesús López Cobos,