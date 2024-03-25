Zebra crossing pictograms aim to enhance accessibility and safety

The Government is piloting the rollout of pictograms at zebra crossings designed to enhance accessibility and safety for all pedestrians, but particularly children and persons with learning difficulties and disabilities.

The initiative is carried out jointly by the Ministries of Equality and Transport and, according to a statement from No.6 Convent Place, underscores the Government’s commitment to inclusivity and equal access in the Rock’s transport network.

The Government said the initiative marked “a significant leap forward” in its efforts to accommodate the diverse needs of the community, adding that the pictograms will now assist in making road-crossing instructions more comprehensible and accessible for all.

“Pictograms provide a visual prompt to support children and persons with learning difficulties and disabilities when crossing the road,” said the Minister for Equality, Christian Santos.

“We tend to have signs with words in most places around our community, but we need to start using more visual prompts in order to ensure clear communication with a person [who] has difficulty understanding written and verbal communication.”

“This is just one of the many initiatives that we are rolling out as we build a community that works for everyone.”

The zebra crossing pictograms formed part of the Supported Needs and Disability Office’s (SNDO), from the Ministry of Equality, celebration of Neurodiversity Week aimed to highlight remarkable people and celebrate individual differences.

“Ensuring that the entirety of our transport network serves everyone, including those with special needs, is a top priority for us,” the Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, said.

“By incorporating pictograms into our zebra crossings, we are taking a step towards a more inclusive society where every individual has the independence and confidence to navigate Gibraltar safely.”

To kickstart the Neurodiversity Week, a representative from the Government’s Supported Needs and Disability Office attended UK Care Week, the Neuro Convention and Naidex, “the UK's leading event dedicated to empowering and supporting disabled individuals”.

“The purpose of attending flagship events such as these is to have discussions on key topics with influential people within the disability world and to bring back to Gibraltar new initiatives to better support persons with disabilities and / or neurodiversity,” a spokesperson for the Government said.

Last Thursday, on World Down Syndrome Day, a video campaign was released, showing people with Down Syndrome working and socialising, ultimately challenging stereotypes.

“People with neurodiversities are valuable and integral members of our society. Some people have what is referred to as [a] ‘spiky profile’ which means there is a big difference in their level of ability from one task to another,” the Government said.

“With reasonable adjustments, understanding and support, everyone can excel in something.”

The overriding message for Neurodiversity Week was to celebrate individuality, stop stereotypes and identify positive qualities.

Mr Santos added that the work drives the Ministry throughout the year and not just on Neurodiversity Week.

“Our ethos is ‘everybody different, everybody equal’ and our mission is the continual raising of awareness and finding practical solutions to ensure inclusivity,” he said.