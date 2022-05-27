Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 27th May, 2022

Zoobilee and Garden Party at the Alameda

By Chronicle Staff
27th May 2022

The Gibraltar Botanic Gardens and Alameda Wildlife Conservation Park are hosting a ‘Zoobilee and Garden Party’ on June 5 to celebrate not just the Jubilee and all things British, but also World Environment Day, which falls on the same day.

The first full Open Day at the Alameda since before the pandemic promises to be an exciting day full of surprises. Activities commence at 12 noon until 4.30 pm and include: tree climbing, glasshouse tours, the great British garden tea party, sustainable food stalls, village fete, old-fashioned British fun and games, animal park keeper talks, crafts: monkeys and tiaras, and face painting.

All activities will be ticketed, with tickets available on the day from the Wildlife Park and the Bandstand, which is above the bust of General Eliott. Some activities such as the food stall will take cash directly.

