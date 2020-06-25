Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 25th Jun, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Zoos offered aid to avoid ‘unplanned euthanasia’ of animals

By Press Association
25th June 2020

By George Ryan, PA Parliamentary Reporter

Funding is available to help struggling zoos ensure they do not have to carry out “unplanned euthanasia” of animals due to financial woes caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Environment minister Rebecca Pow said the Government’s £14 million zoos fund will help address avoidable animal suffering in zoos.

The attractions reopened to the public in England last week but many still face significant financial difficulties.

Tory MP Lee Anderson (Ashfield) raised concerns that struggling zoos might be forced to “put to sleep” animals to cut costs.

He said: “Unfortunately the best chances of survival for some animals is in captivity.

“For centuries we have taken away the natural home of animals and we should all accept responsibility.

“We owe it to these animals to make sure they survive and continue to be a part of this planet.

“So can my honourable friend (Ms Pow) please assure me that Government will do what it can to ensure that not one animal in our zoos and parks is put to sleep due to financial constraints caused by this pandemic?”

Ms Pow responded: “The objective of the Zoos Support Fund – which by the way is open until July 19 – is to address avoidable animal suffering in zoos, including in the worst-case of preventing unplanned euthanasia.

“My department continues to engage weekly with zoos to keep on top of what is happening.”

Earlier, Ms Pow outlined some of the support available to zoos.

She said: “The Government has introduced a £14 million zoos fund for licensed zoos in England.

“Outdoors areas of zoos and safari parks have already been allowed to reopen subject to social distancing measures being in place, and the indoor areas of zoos and aquariums will be permitted to open from July 4.

“An announcement on further support for the zoos is expected imminently.”

Most Read

Local News

Royal Navy Commander retires after 40 years of service

Mon 22nd Jun, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Local News

Five men in two kayaks rescued south of the Rock

Sun 21st Jun, 2020

Local News

Secret documents shed light on British attempts to fuel tension between Spain and Morocco over Gibraltar

Wed 24th Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th June 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
UK to start new tradition of applauding NHS on its birthday

25th June 2020

UK/Spain News
Rule out chlorinated chicken being ‘on the menu’ in trade talks, says MP

25th June 2020

UK/Spain News
Leave wind farms to business and we can fuel green recovery – energy boss

25th June 2020

UK/Spain News
Beware second wave of coronavirus, medics warn Britain

25th June 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020