Zulaika Vallance scoops top prize in Young Art Competition
Zulaika Vallance won the first prize in this year’s Young Art Competition with her painting portraying dwarfism in the 1600s. This year’s competition saw some 25 young artists submit a total of 60 artworks, including paintings, sketches and sculptures. The exhibition was judged by local artist Sebastian Rodriguez, who commended Miss Vallance on her mature...
