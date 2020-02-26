Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Zulaika Vallance scoops top prize in Young Art Competition

Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
26th February 2020

Zulaika Vallance won the first prize in this year’s Young Art Competition with her painting portraying dwarfism in the 1600s. This year’s competition saw some 25 young artists submit a total of 60 artworks, including paintings, sketches and sculptures. The exhibition was judged by local artist Sebastian Rodriguez, who commended Miss Vallance on her mature...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Government deplores anti-Gibraltar comments made by Spanish MEP

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

UK/Spain News

Man tests postive for coronavirus in Seville

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar ‘ramps up’ coronavirus precautions

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

Relatives of RHIB crew arrested as they arrive to pay fine

Sat 22nd Feb, 2020

Local News

Brexit MoU committees meet in Algeciras tomorrow

Tue 25th Feb, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th February 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
Acting honourably

26th February 2020

Local News
Sewage leak causes a stink in Queensway Quay

26th February 2020

Sports
Gibraltar FA to distribute half million among clubs

26th February 2020

Local News
Gibraltar ‘ramps up’ coronavirus precautions

26th February 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020